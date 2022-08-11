Man charged after discovery of 28-year-old's body in Dublin flat 

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of a Dublin man whose body was found in a Drumcondra flat.

Sean McCarthy was reported missing the week before Gardaí discovered what is believed to have been his body in a flat on Achill Road on August 6.

The man who has been charged is in his 30s and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "The man (30s) arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a man at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra on the 6 August 2022, has been charged. He is scheduled to appear before the CCJ this morning, August 11."

Since the discovery of Mr McCarthy's body, an incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station and a murder investigation commenced earlier this week under a senior investigating officer, gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra between the morning of Tuesday, August 2, and the evening of Saturday, August 6, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Local councillor for Ballymun-Finglas, Mary Callaghan, has said that the incident has been "shocking and sad" for the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station