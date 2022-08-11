Man charged after discovery of 28-year-old's body in Dublin flat 

The body, believed to be that of Sean McCarthy, was discovered with gunshot wounds in an apartment in Drumcondra 
Man charged after discovery of 28-year-old's body in Dublin flat 

Gardai at the scene outside an apartment Achill Road, Drumcondra Dublin this afternoon. Picture: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 08:20
Eimer McAuley

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of a Dublin man whose body was found in a Drumcondra flat. 

Sean McCarthy was reported missing the week before Gardaí discovered what is believed to have been his body in a flat on Achill Road on August 6. 

The man who has been charged is in his 30s and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

A garda spokesperson said: "The man (30s) arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a man at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra on the 6 August 2022, has been charged. He is scheduled to appear before the CCJ this morning, August 11." 

Since the discovery of Mr McCarthy's body, an incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station and a murder investigation commenced earlier this week under a senior investigating officer, gardaí said. 

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra between the morning of Tuesday, August 2, and the evening of Saturday, August 6, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Local councillor for Ballymun-Finglas, Mary Callaghan, has said that the incident has been "shocking and sad" for the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station

Read More

Gardaí investigating murder in Drumcondra appeal for information

More in this section

More than €1.7m worth of illegal rolling tobacco seized in Meath More than €1.7m worth of illegal rolling tobacco seized in Meath
File Pics File Pics Gardai whistleblower John Wilson has given a guarded welcome to the minister of justice decision to referred Garda ombudsman investigating after traffic incident results in several injuries
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Carpenter remanded in custody after garda sees woman 'fighting him off' on the street
Darragh Callopy CCJ1

Three men armed with knives, pitchforks and a firearm charged with violent disorder

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

  • 3
  • 10
  • 21
  • 25
  • 29
  • 36
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices