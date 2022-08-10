More than €1.7m worth of illegal rolling tobacco seized in Meath

Customs officials have seized 2,500kg of rolling tobacco with an estimated retail value of €1.7m.
A Revenue spokesperson said the officers seized the tobacco at a commercial premises in Co Meath on Wednesday.
The illicit tobacco, branded ‘Flandria Virginia’, originated in The Netherlands. It has an estimated retail value of over €1.7m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €1.4m.
"Investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.
"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential Freephone number 1800 295 295."