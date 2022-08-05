Man shot outside Dublin hotel in June dies in hospital

A man has died in hospital after being shot outside a Dublin hotel six weeks ago.
The man was rushed hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the underground car park of the Hilton Hotel on Dublin's South Circular Rd in Kilmainham on Friday, June 24.
He passed away at St James's hospital this evening.
A Garda spokesperson said the state pathologist and the local coroner have been informed, and an autopsy will be carried out in due course.
Gardaí have now launched a murder investigation and have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to the shooting.
They have asked any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the South Circular Rd area of Kilmainham on the morning of Friday, June 24, to make it available.
No arrests have yet been made, and the garda investigation is ongoing.