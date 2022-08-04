Man in critical condition in hospital following Dublin assault

Investigating gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area between 4am and 5am on July 31 and who may have footage, including dashcam footage, to contact them
Man in critical condition in hospital following Dublin assault

A man was seriously injured in the incident on Sunday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 17:53
Michelle Devane, PA

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Dublin last month.

The man, aged in his mid-30s, was seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday July 31 on Main Street, Mulhuddart village.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he remains in a critical condition.

Investigating gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area between 4am and 5am on July 31 and who may have footage, including dashcam footage, to contact them.

They are also seeking information about a dark-coloured jeep which was seen in the area before and after the assault.

Officers in Blanchardstown can be contacted on 01-6667000, or information can be provided to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

More in this section

Criminal Courts of Justice Man charged in relation to allegations of sexual exploitation of children
Puppy smuggling PSNI seize 57 puppies believed to have been smuggled from Ireland into Northern Ireland 
Convicted rapist ordered to pay victim of 'horrific abuse' €315k in damages Convicted rapist ordered to pay victim of 'horrific abuse' €315k in damages
AssaultPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Matthew Coward (pictured) has not yet indicated how he will plead to the charges. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos</p>

Swimming coach charged with making child abuse images

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices