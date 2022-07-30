Prisoner in serious condition after being attacked in Mountjoy

A prisoner is in serious condition in hospital after being beaten up in Mountjoy Prison last night.
The Irish Prison Service has confirmed that an inmate was hurt during an incident at the prison.
The victim who is in his 30s is in serious condition in hospital after he was reportedly attacked and severely beaten by a group of other prisoners.
Gardai confirmed they are investigating what a spokesperson described as a "serious assault" on a man in his 30s at the prison.
"The man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital," the spokesperson said. "The scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.
According to RTÉ, investigators suspect the attack was ordered from outside the prison.
It is expected that CCTV will be used to pinpoint who was involved in carrying out the actual attack.