Cork man became a drugs courier, dealer and addict after taking drugs with his father 

A court has heard that a Cork man became a drugs courier, a drug dealer and a drug addict after starting to take Class A drugs with his father when he was 17.

Construction labourer Shane O’Sullivan (20), of Heather Valley, Glencreagh, Bantry, has been convicted of three drugs-related charges including possession of almost €4,000 in cocaine with intent to supply in April 2020.

Full sentencing has been adjourned for probation reports and a further update has been requested by the judge, James McNulty.

He was told by Mr O’Sullivan’s lawyer Flor Murphy that his client’s story is “a very sad one of descending into drug use and drug dealing. It just makes awful reading”.

After looking at the report at Bantry District Court, the judge asked: “Is this true, or am I seeing things?

“He was introduced and began using with his father?” Mr Murphy replied: “Yes, judge.”

Continuing to go through the probation report, the judge said: “The report says his mother works full time, has no addiction issues and he has two sisters, both of whom have done well and have good jobs. Neither the mother nor the sisters have any involvement in this sort of thing.

“Mr O’Sullivan says his father returned to the Bantry area when he was 17 and they began to use cocaine together. Mr O’Sullivan also reports that his father began to supply him cocaine to sell in the local area.”

Mr Murphy said: “The local Garda unit has been monitoring Shane very closely since April 2020.” He also added: “I think the initial introduction came from a step brother when he was in Dublin. It came from within his father’s side of the family.”

Ironically, it is his father’s bad example that saves him from prison

Judge McNulty said it was significant in this case that despite being caught with possession of drugs with intent to supply in 2020, he still reoffended (in 2021).

“It’s very grave,” he said, addressing the court.

Mr Murphy agreed with him, but assured him that Mr O’Sullivan has started to deal with his addiction issues, and he is living in Cork and he “has gone back to sport, gone back to boxing, and he’s doing counselling”.

He said that he had also suggested to his client he subject himself to urine testing to prove he is no longer using drugs.

He added: “He presents much better and in a much better place than a year ago, when he was in the serious throes of addiction. He seems to have broken away from the influence of his family."

Judge McNulty, again reading from the probation report, said: “His mother, to be fair to her, has no relationship with his father. She considers him to be an individual deserving of little respect and I have to agree.

“He has had the benefit of good parenting on one side, and bad parenting and bad example on the other side.”

Addressing Mr Murphy, the judge said: “Let’s be clear about two things.With an appropriate sentence of ten months, the only question is whether or not it is to be served or suspended or part of it suspended.

“Secondly, Shane can expect to be under scrutiny of this court for two years. It’ll be step by step, monitoring his progress. Any set back and it’s good-bye and good luck."

On conviction and sentencing, he said the court will convict Mr O’Sullivan on all charges against him.

But he said he would defer penalty on the more serious charges, telling the court: “Ironically, it is his father’s bad example that saves him from prison.

On being found with a small quantity of drugs for personal use on him in Bantry, on June 22, 2021, he fined him €1,000 and gave him 90 days to pay.

Between now and October, he will be subject to a random supervised urine test.

Mr O’Sullivan was remanded on continuing bail until October 27, by which time the judge wanted to see an updated probation report on Mr O’Sullivan’s progress.

The judge also warned as Mr O’Sullivan left the court at the end of his hearing that if he is seen in bad company between now and then, the court will just get on with sentencing.