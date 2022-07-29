Car robberies in Dublin estate leaving residents 'terrorised' 

There have been calls for local and national agencies to respond to reports of robbed cars terrorising an estate in west Dublin over five nights in the last week.

The most recent case of so-called “joyriding” was on Wednesday night, after the same occurred on Tuesday, following three nights in a row last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Local councillors say residents in Cherry Orchard in Ballyfermot are being kept prisoners in their own homes while the local community is being damaged.

"There is serious concern at the increase in the number of robbed cars terrorising Cherry Orchard over the last seven nights,” said local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan.

“Last Thursday night, followed by Friday, Saturday, this Tuesday night and again last [Wednesday] night.”

He said it was causing “huge distress” for the community, particularly the elderly and those with young children.

“People are tortured, terrorised, and traumatised in their own homes,” he said

Mr Doolan said this constant community vandalism would “not be tolerated in Foxrock or Blackrock”.

He added: “Neither would a week of mayhem be tolerated in rural towns. And it should not be tolerated in Cherry Orchard.”

Mr Doolan said the people involved in robbing cars, tearing around the community and setting the vehicles alight needed to “take a long hard look at themselves” and the damage they were inflicting on local people.

Daithí De Róiste, chairman of the Dublin South Central Joint Policing Committee, said gardaí in the district were “doing their best” under difficult conditions.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: 'Gardaí in Ballyfermot are aware of ongoing incidents in this area'.

He called for a wider response to the issue: “We urgently need a coordinated action plan at the highest level of the Gardaí, Dublin City Council and at Government level to tackle this head-on. Otherwise, another generation will be lost to this criminality.”

He said the urgent focus was over the long weekend: “We need an immediate response with extra Garda resources this weekend. Followed by the speedy introduction of traffic calming plan to deter any more robbed cars rallying through this neighbourhood."

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí in Ballyfermot are aware of ongoing incidents in this area.”

It said gardaí were continuing to liaise and engage with local representatives and communities on the matter.

“Local Garda management continually assess resources and an increased local Garda presence will be in the area this weekend to perform proactive patrolling, supported where necessary by wider resources in the Dublin Region.”

It said that gardaí responded to an incident in the area last Saturday and arrested a male youth who since appeared before the courts.

“The situation will continue to be monitored and Gardaí will continue to promote a safer community for local residents,” the statement said.