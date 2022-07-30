Young Corkman charged with drug-dealing after €50k cocaine seizure

Gardaí arrested a man and charged him with drugs offences arising out of the alleged seizure of €50,000 worth of cocaine at his home in Cork.
Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan arrested Dean O’Gorman of Bonaventure Place, Greenmount, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court on Friday.
The charges against the man in his 20s are that he was in possession of cocaine at his home on Thursday, July 28, and that he had the drugs for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying to others.
Det. Garda O’Sullivan said there was no objection to bail being granted to the accused on certain conditions.
Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the defendant agreed to those conditions. He is to reside at his home at Bonaventure Place, surrender his passport and not apply for new travel documents, sign on three times per week at Bridewell garda station and provide gardaí with a phone number at which he can be contacted at all times.
Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until December 1 on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher who said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.