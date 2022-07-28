'If am left here I will f***ing murder her' - Corkman accused of assaulting his sister given bail

A 49-year-old Cork man told armed gardaí at the scene of a violent incident in the family home that they had better arrest him or he would murder his sister.

Garda Raphael Liston testified in a hearing to decide if Jason Hogan would be granted bail that at the height of the incident at around 10pm on Wednesday, July 27, the accused said to members of the Armed Support Unit: “If am left here tonight I will f***ing murder her".

Jason Hogan was brought before Cork District Court on Thursday afternoon facing charges including assault causing harm to his sister Sinead Kent, threatening to kill her and causing damage to the house at Lagan Grove when he allegedly broke in.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher called Jason Hogan at Cork District Court to give evidence in support of his bail application and to clarify his attitude to the charges against him – including the death threat.

Jason Hogan said: “I wouldn’t have carried it out, I had no intentions of carrying this argument on. I know it is a wrong thing to threaten someone, but I would never do anything like that. She is my sister – I love her.”

Inspector James Hallahan said: “Such a simple incident of someone not being allowed into a house becomes a very serious incident where there is a break-in, assault and threats to kill. Our objection to bail is due to seriousness of the charges and our concerns for the community.”

Jason Hogan said: “I came out the worst of it. I apologised to everyone.

I was stabbed, I was losing a lot of blood and I was angry. I won’t be drinking again.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said: “It is not the norm that someone with three stab wounds is the person who finds themselves on trial. He was trying to get to his meds. Ms Kent came at him with a large knife. And yes, he hit her in self-defence.

“He has had long periods off drink before. He has not hurt a fly in his life. There is nothing to show an inclination for these things to happen, there is no history to show such an inclination. He knows he started it but he came out second best.

He is a different man when he is sober. That is the catalyst which started all of this. He will not drink.

Judge Marian O’Leary granted bail on condition that the accused would live at the address of a relative in Ardcullen, Hollyhill, stay away from Lagan Grove where his sister and brother live, sign on three times a week at Gurranabraher garda station and keep a nightly 10pm curfew to be at home until 7am each morning.

Inspector James Hallahan applied for a lengthy adjournment to allow time for DPP directions. Judge O’Leary remanded the accused on bail until November 11.