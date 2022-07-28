Young men accused of assault of Alanna Quinn Idris to be sent forward for trial

A judge has granted prosecutors almost three months to complete books of evidence for two young men awaiting trial for attacking Alanna Quinn Idris and a teenage boy in Dublin.

The then 17-year-old girl was left with a shattered tooth, broken cheekbones and a ruptured eyeball following an incident at the Civic Centre, Ballyfermot, on the night of December 30.

Alanna, now 18, underwent several operations to fix her eye socket and lost her sight in the injured eye.

In January, Darragh Lyons and co-accused Jack Cummins appeared at Dublin District Court and were granted bail subject to strict conditions.

Mr Lyons, 18, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod, Dublin 20, is accused of assault causing harm to Alanna Quinn Idris and a named male youth. One of his assault charges was amended on Thursday.

Co-defendant Jack Cummins, 18, of Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged with the assault causing harm to the teenage boy.

They are also accused of violent disorder.

Last month, Judge Paula Murphy heard the DPP has directed "trial on indictment". That means the case is to go forward for trial before a judge and jury in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

On Thursday, she noted the State had not completed the books of evidence, and reports were awaited.

Neither man has indicated how they will plead.

There was consent to an adjournment until October 20. Then, they are to be served with books of evidence and sent forward for trial to the higher court.

Last month, the district court heard CCTV footage captures the moment "violence erupts", resulting in the injuries of Dublin teen Alanna Quinn Idris.

Solicitor Lorraine Stephens, for Mr Cummins, sought copies of the footage to have it examined by an expert. She told the court it was "not high quality".

"It appears to show a number of males posturing; some of them have implements," she had said, adding, "a girl comes into the shot, leaves the shot, comes back into the shot and throws a full-force punch at one of the young males and the violence erupts".

Bail conditions

In May, gardaí consented to remove curfews from the defendants' list of bail conditions.

They had to give gardaí their phone number. Both must remain contactable, notify of any address change and have no contact with the injured parties or witnesses.

At their first hearing on January 7, Garda Ciaran Murray told the court that Mr Lyons made no reply when charged.

The defence had successfully resisted a bid to order Mr Lyons to sign on daily at his local Garda station. His solicitor said Mr Lyons was unemployed and had no prior convictions.

He said Mr Lyons had "on a number of occasions tried to hand himself in, in relation to this matter". However, gardaí did not want to do it that way and came to his home.

Ms Stephens said Mr Cummins was in employment and had no criminal convictions.

She had said: "He specifically asked me to indicate that it is accepted he did not cause injuries to the young woman involved."