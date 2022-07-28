Galway senior county hurler granted leave to appeal driving ban

Galway senior county hurler Jack Grealish has been granted leave to appeal the two-year driving ban imposed on him last May.

At Gort District Court on Thursday, Judge Mary Larkin extended time by 14 days in which Mr Grealish, 25, of Hawk Hill, Gort, Co Galway, can appeal the mandatory two-year driving ban Judge Larkin imposed on Mr Grealish two months ago.

Corner-back Mr Grealish has been one of the stand-out hurlers on the Henry Sheflin-managed Galway senior hurling team that ran All-Ireland champions Limerick close in the All-Ireland semi-final earlier this month.

In relation to the two-year driving ban imposed last May, Mr Grealish did not avail of the initial 14-day period in which to appeal the conviction for driving with no insurance.

Judge Larkin granted Mr Grealish recognisance and extended time in which to appeal.

Once Mr Grealish — who drives an articulated truck for a living — has formally lodged his appeal papers over the next 14 days with Galway Circuit Court, he will be free to drive once more pending the hearing of his appeal in the circuit court.

It is not known at this time if Mr Grealish is appealing the conviction or only the severity of the sanction imposed.

At Gort District Court on May 26 last, Judge Larkin imposed the two-year driving ban on Mr Grealish after he pleaded guilty to driving a 151 D registered vehicle with no insurance, contrary to Section 56 of the Road Traffic Act, at Queen Street, Gort, on December 12, 2019.

At that sitting, gardaí told Judge Larkin that Mr Grealish has a previous conviction from 2018 of driving with no insurance.

Solicitor for Mr Grealish Olivia Lynch told Judge Larkin the 2018 no-insurance conviction related to an offence from 2016.

In response, Judge Larkin said: “Am I supposed to be relieved that he only drives without insurance every three years?”

Judge Larkin said: “Mr Grealish now. Is he not working? Can he afford to get his own insurance?”

In response, Ms Lynch said: "He did have his own insurance — and this is an unfortunate situation. Mr Grealish had insurance on his own vehicle and he borrowed his brother's vehicle to go in and collect a takeaway because his own vehicle wasn't in a position to drive. He thought he was insured.”

Ms Lynch told Judge Larkin that Mr Grealish is self-employed as a driver and drives an articulated truck.

Judge Larkin said: “The consequences are that I have to disqualify him from driving as this is his second no insurance offence and I have to disqualify him for two years."

Judge Larkin also imposed a fine of €200.

The appeal should be heard later in the year at Galway Circuit Court.