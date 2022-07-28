Gardaí renew appeal for information surrounding 2014 murder of man in Meath

Gardaí believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.
Paul Gallagher, 26, was shot and fatally wounded in a field at Ballymacan, Slane, Co Meath in July of 2014.

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 09:20
Rebecca Laffan

Navan gardaí are renewing their appeal for information as they continue to investigate the murder of Paul Gallagher, 26, who was shot and fatally wounded in a field at Ballymacan, Slane, Co Meath in July of 2014.

At approximately 10.30pm on July 28, 2014, Paul travelled to Ballymacan in the company of a man. 

In Tullyallen village, prior to arriving at Ballymacan, they were joined by two other men. 

Paul’s body was discovered in a field two days later and he died from a number of gunshot wounds.

Gardaí made appeals for public information at the time and on ‘Crimecall’ in September 2014, and while a number of arrests have been made in relation to this investigation, to date no person has been charged with his murder.

"Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice," said a garda spokesperson. 

"With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information."

Anyone with information can contact investigating Gardaí at Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaimurder
