Murder investigation in Louth as man dies after weeks on life support

Gardaí in Louth are appealing for witnesses as a murder investigation is now underway after Marius Juodenas died on Tuesday after weeks on life support.

On July 5, Mr Juondenas, 44, was discovered with serious injuries by Gardaí at a house on Barrack Street in Dundalk.

He was brought to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he was placed on life support.

An incident room has now been set up in Dundalk Garda station and a murder investigation is underway. A family liaison officer is keeping the family up to date on developments.

A garda spokesperson said officers are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of Marius Juodenas following an "incident" in Dundalk on July 5.

"Shortly before 7pm, Gardaí attended a house on Barrack Street in Dundalk where Marius was discovered with serious injuries. He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he was placed on life support.

"He was pronounced deceased at Beaumont Hospital yesterday. A post-mortem was conducted today at Dublin City mortuary, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

"An incident room has been put in place at Dundalk Garda station and a murder investigation has now commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Barrack Street between 6.30pm and 7pm on July 5 to come forward.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí," the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.