Cork man threatened bus driver saying: 'What are you doing in my country?

Accused is currently serving a sentence for assaulting a Bus Éireann driver in Ballincollig
Accused pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour onboard a bus at Camden Road in Crosshaven. File picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A Cork man who is serving a sentence for assaulting a Bus Éireann driver in Ballincollig was sentenced for being threatening to another bus driver in Crosshaven asking him: “What are you doing in my country?” 

John Long, who is living at a Simon Community facility called J&A on Anglesea Street, Cork, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

He pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour onboard a bus at Camden Road in Crosshaven.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant had a ticket to travel as far as Carrigaline but he failed to get off the bus and was still upstairs when the bus stopped at Crosshaven.

The bus driver approached him. Long responded by asking him what he was doing in Ireland and related comments in the course of a 10-minute verbal altercation.

“At one stage, he attempted to grab a bag from inside the driver’s cab. But he failed to get it. He then left the bus.

“He has 111 previous convictions including 40 for Section 6,” Sgt Lyons said, referring to the section of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act related to threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused might dispute one or two facts in the prosecution’s outline but he was pleading guilty nonetheless.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced Long, 35, to two months in prison.

Last week, Long was jailed for three months for assaulting a bus driver in Ballincollig, consecutive to a four-month jail term for engaging in threatening behaviour towards staff at a shop in Cork city centre.

<p>Marius Juondenas was discovered with serious injuries, he passed away yesterday after weeks on life support</p>

Murder investigation in Louth as man dies after weeks on life support

