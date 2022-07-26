'You f***ing slut, you are dead', Cork man told ex-partner in shopping centre encounter

An eight-month jail term was imposed on a Cork man who put his ex-partner in fear by running his finger across his throat and threatening to kill her when he encountered her at a shopping centre.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at the sentencing hearing: “He made a threat to kill the victim and she was in fear — in great fear. I read the victim impact statement. He was hanging around her house as well.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said while the accused pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a safety order by putting her in fear, he denied the specifics of her allegation about saying he was going to kill her.

The breaches occurred when he sent her texts that put her in fear and the second occasion when the parties encountered each other in the shopping centre.

Judge Kelleher said as well as these two breaches of the safety order, there was another breach on which he was convicted on a previous occasion.

The judge imposed a six-month sentence and a concurrent eight-month sentence.

CCTV from the shopping centre had been unavailable at the hearing of the case and the matter was adjourned for this to be made available to the defence and to the court. But by the time the matter was back before the court, Mr Buttimer said the defendant was prepared to plead guilty to the two breaches of the safety order.

Mr Buttimer said: “I am glad to say he instructs me to change his plea [to guilty], having taken advice on the matter after viewing the CCTV many times.

“You can clearly see him as he walked past. He doesn’t stop. He hardly pauses. He goes 20 to 30 yards. He looks back. He is gesturing in a way that could be interpreted in the way the injured party interpreted it.”

The complainant said she was at her local shopping centre on February 2.

“I was standing in the mall looking at the price list for the beautician. [The accused] said from behind me, ‘You f***ing slut, you are dead. I am going to kill you. I am going to cut your throat’.

“He made this gesture putting his finger across his throat,” the complainant said.

She said he stayed standing there and that the defendant walked away and then returned and repeated the same things again.

She said he also told her: “You are dead and I am going to be the one to do it.”

The complainant said: “I just kind of stopped and started to cry. A man in a shop called me and told me to sit down. As soon as I walked to the shop [defendant] walked out of the mall.”

The matter was dealt with at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court for cases under the Domestic Violence Act and the accused appeared in court by video link from prison.