Cork hostel resident told security officer to 'f*** off back to your own country' 

A member of staff working at St Vincent’s hostel in Cork was threatened by a resident to “go back to your own country” and during one incident he threatened to kill him and gestured into a security camera as if he was firing a rifle.

Darren Foley, 48, of Deerpark, Friars Walk, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher to nine months in prison at Cork District Court.

Judge Kelleher said the victim indicated in an impact statement that Darren Foley told him he would follow him home and kill him.

The victim said he did not experience fear during 10 years working in security but since this incident he had experienced a lot of fear.

“I have been overly cautious when I go out. I suffer anxiety. I suffer panic attacks. I am afraid to work in shops in case he would come into the shop,” the victim said in his statement — part of which was read out by Judge Kelleher.

Garda evidence

Sergeant John Kelleher described what happened at St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork, on May 8, 2020, at a time when Darren Foley was resident there.

At 2.40am, the security officer heard shouting from the first-floor room where the defendant was staying. He told the defendant to quieten down in the interests of other residents.

“Shortly afterwards, the defendant walked along a corridor at the hostel, stood in front of a security camera, dropped his trousers showing his bare backside, held up his middle finger, gestured like he was aiming a rifle at the camera,” Sergeant Kelleher said.

When gardaí arrived, he told them he had paid for the week. He told them to f*** off and added: “If you want me, come in and get me.”

He then put his locker against the door and held it against gardaí's attempts to enter the room. When they got in, he grabbed a stick and tussled with Garda Kevin O’Neill.

The security man told gardaí that Darren Foley had told him: “I am going to f***ing kill you. F*** off back to your own country. This is my country.” He then went on to make other death threats to him.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, emphasised the fact this dated back to May two years ago. He said the accused had benefitted from the assistance of St Vincent’s hostel and he knew the importance of the facility.

'Problem with rules and regulations'

“He had serious problems with multiple substance addictions. He had a problem with rules and regulations. The injured party indicated Mr Foley was not welcome and could not continue in his intoxicated state when he had a very damaged state of mind.

“It does not excuse it. It might explain it or put it in context. He did apologise to the injured party. He [the defendant] was told if he could toe the line he could come back but he did not.

“He served a lengthy term of imprisonment and he had plenty of time to be thinking about what led him to that.

“He remains sober to this day. He has secured services of rehabilitation. He is permanently accommodated in Deerpark. He has stabilised completely. He has secured employment in construction working two days a week and I believe further full-time employment will be available. He is also in a relationship now with a very supportive person.

“He has read the victim impact statement. He accepts without hesitation all the things said are true. There has not been any contact with the injured part since. He apologised [immediately afterwards].

“It would be regrettable — although understandable — if he was to end up in custody after turning his life around in the last two years,” Mr Buttimer submitted in advance of the sentence being imposed for making the threat to kill the security man.