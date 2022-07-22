Men blocked traffic during 'barbaric' bare-knuckle fistfight on busy road in front of large crowd

Two men stripped to the waist on a summer afternoon and got stuck into a prearranged bare-knuckle fistfight on a busy road on the outskirts of Galway City, which was attended by a large crowd of spectators and blocked traffic.

“Barbaric”, was how Judge Mary Fahy described the pugilistic scene, which was outlined to her by Sergeant Christy Browne at Galway District Court.

Both 32-year-old Martin Sweeney, from 34 Glenbaun, Ballybane, and co-accused 22-year-old Bernie Collins, from 3 Cois na Coille, Ballybane, Galway City, pleaded guilty to committing affray (more commonly referred to as violent disorder) with each other on July 13 last year at Beal Srutha, Ballybane, in that they both used or threatened to use violence towards each other, causing people present in the vicinity to fear for their safety.

The Director or Public Prosecutions had previously directed that the matter could only be dealt with at district court level if guilty pleas were entered by both men.

Garda evidence

Sgt Browne said gardaí believed the fight was pre-arranged. The road was completely blocked for a long period of time during the fight which began at 2.15pm with a large crowd of people gathered, looking on, he said.

Solicitor Olivia Traynor, who represented Collins, said she did not believe the fight was pre-arranged. She said both accused happened to see each other in a local shop and took their grievances outside.

Judge Fahy asked if the State had an indication the fight was prearranged, through social media, for example.

She said it was her view that as the DPP had gone for summary disposal in the district court on a guilty plea only, gardaí must have some evidence that the fight was prearranged.

Ms Traynor said she had viewed the shop’s CCTV and it showed her client in the shop and then Sweeney came in and both men could be seen exchanging words and then going outside.

Reading from prosecuting Garda Shane Lyon’s file, Sgt Browne said it was apparent there was an issue between the two men which had been ongoing since the previous March.

“Feelings were running high and there is a reference [in the file] to an arranged fight between the two individuals in an effort to sort this out. That is the background information from Garda Lyons,” Sgt Browne said.

“There may have been a bit of a dispute but what happened was somewhat barbaric on a public road,” Judge Fahy observed.

Dealing with Collins first, she said the facts in the case were accepted and she convicted him.

Ms Traynor said her client had no previous convictions and was not known to gardaí prior to this.

She told Judge Fahy her client was anxious that she be told he had contacted Galway City Partnership — which runs training and employment courses for young people — last February, with a view to bettering himself. A letter or recommendation from the course providers was handed into court, stating Collins was reliable and dependable.

Taking into account Collins had no previous convictions, Judge Fahy had him assessed by a probation officer who was present in court as to his suitability to carry out community service.

Once the officer deemed him a suitable candidate, Judge Fahy directed he carry out 150 hours’ community service in lieu of a five-month prison sentence.

Ms Traynor said her client was grateful for the chance to do community service and was making a concerted effort to improve himself.

68 previous convictions

In contrast, the court heard Sweeney had 68 previous convictions and was currently in custody in relation to an alleged unrelated charge of burglary.

Sgt Browne said Sweeney’s most recent conviction came before Galway Circuit Criminal Court in March 2020 where he received a three-month suspended sentence for another burglary.

There were other convictions, he said, for thefts, road traffic offences, criminal damage and obstruction of gardaí.

Sweeney pleaded guilty in court this week to another separate charge of stealing a €200 Apple iPhone 7 from a bread delivery van in Ballybane.

“He’s not working but he’s able to be up early in the morning, stealing a bread man’s phone,” Judge Fahy remarked.

Defence solicitor Michael Cunningham said the only positive he could see was the phone was returned.

“The only positive I can see is there was CCTV,” Judge Fahy retorted.

Mr Cunningham said in relation to the affray charge, Sweeney had instructed him there had been bad blood between him and Collins but that the fight was not prearranged and they just happened to meet in their local shop.

They made spectacles of themselves. The road was blocked and they took their shirts off. It’s more serious for him because of his 68 previous convictions.

“You just can’t settle your affairs out in a public street with your top off,” Judge Fahy said.

Mr Cunningham assured the judge there was no issue between the two men now. He said Sweeney had serious addiction issues which had got out of hand in recent years.

“Mr Sweeney is before the court on a serious charge. Unfortunately, he is a repeat offender,” the judge said, before imposing a seven-month prison sentence for the affray charge.

A four-month, concurrent sentence was imposed for the theft of the phone, which had been recovered.

The judge then remanded him in continuing custody to appear before the court again next Monday via video link from the prison, to await the DPP’s directions in relation to the outstanding burglary charge.