Former soldier Lisa Smith gets 15 months for being a member of Islamic State

Former soldier Lisa Smith, who was found guilty of being a member of the so-called Islamic State group, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Smith (40) from Dundalk, Co. Louth, had pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. The mother-of-one was convicted of Isis membership following a trial at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court earlier this year.