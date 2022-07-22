Former soldier Lisa Smith gets 15 months for being a member of Islamic State

Former soldier Lisa Smith, who was found guilty of being a member of the so-called Islamic State group, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Smith (40) from Dundalk, Co. Louth, had pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. The mother-of-one was convicted of Isis membership following a trial at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court earlier this year.
The court found Smith not guilty of a second charge of funding terrorism, saying that it is reasonably possible that she sent €800 to Isis fighter and propagandist, John Georgelas, in May 2015 for his personal use or for "humanitarian reasons", after he had been injured during fighting in Syria.
Smith, a convert to Islam, went to Syria in 2015 after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country.