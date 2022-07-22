Former soldier Lisa Smith gets 15 months for being a member of Islamic State

Smith, a convert to Islam, went to Syria in 2015 after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country
Former soldier Lisa Smith gets 15 months for being a member of Islamic State

Lisa Smith (pictured) was convicted of Isis membership following a trial at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court earlier this year. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 11:36
Michelle Devane

Former soldier Lisa Smith, who was found guilty of being a member of the so-called Islamic State group, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Smith (40) from Dundalk, Co. Louth, had pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. The mother-of-one was convicted of Isis membership following a trial at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court earlier this year.

The court found Smith not guilty of a second charge of funding terrorism, saying that it is reasonably possible that she sent €800 to Isis fighter and propagandist, John Georgelas, in May 2015 for his personal use or for "humanitarian reasons", after he had been injured during fighting in Syria.

Smith, a convert to Islam, went to Syria in 2015 after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country.

More to follow...

Read More

'Vulnerable' Lisa Smith has already served a sentence and should not be jailed, court told

More in this section

Lisa Smith court case Former soldier Lisa Smith to be sentenced for Islamic State membership
Paul Rowlands death Homeless man accused of murdering father-of-five ‘was in relationship with him’
FOUR COURTS DOME RESTORATION Hotel worker who fell off stage after collecting employee award brings High Court action
#CourtsterrorismPlace: DundalkPlace: LouthPerson: Lisa SmithOrganisation: Defence ForcesOrganisation: Islamic State
<p>Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Gardaí seeking two women who assisted victim of serious assault in Kildare

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 31
  • 40
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices