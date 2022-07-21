Cork man who burgled city church and Blarney hotel jailed

Burgling a church in Cork City and later carrying out a burglary at Christy’s Hotel in Blarney resulted in the culprit being jailed for 18 months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed two consecutive nine-month sentences on Trevor Hegarty, of 48 Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork, at Cork District Court.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to those two burglaries, seven thefts and one count of stealing a car.

These latest conviction are on top of 198 previous convictions amassed by the young man — 13 of them for burglary and more than 25 for thefts.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said all of the new offences were committed in a confined period between Christmas Eve 2021 and February 2 this year.

Inspector John Kelleher said on December 24 last the accused went to Christy’s hotel in Blarney. He entered an area that was restricted to staff and stole a €70 voucher.

A member of staff encountered Hegarty at the scene and CCTV was later examined. The accused was clearly identified as the intruder.

A month later at Sacred Heart Church, Western Road, Cork, on January 27, Hegarty went into church offices and stole a white plastic bag and then outside he attempted to open the door of a 19 reg car.

CCTV showed him entering the building and going into private staff areas and trying to gain access to a number of office doors which were locked.

He was also seen interfering with a car parked outside.

As well as these two charges of burglary and one of interfering with a car, he admitted seven thefts, mainly arising out of shoplifting offences in the same period.

Mr Cuddigan said on behalf of Trevor Hegarty: “This is a classic situation of a person falling between the cracks. He would have gone into custody many times from the age of 14 and he is 26 now.

“He has addiction difficulties. When he asked for residential treatment when he was in prison he could not get it because he was on remand. When he was released from prison he ends up sleeping rough and falls back into addiction. He is very keen to get involved in a residential programme.

“Prior to his release from prison on the last occasion, everything to set him up on a residential programme would have been done. That is the hiatus where everything goes wrong.

“And he commits offences to feed his drug habit.

“He is very apologetic — sorry to the people who lost out. But he is the person who has lost out most. I honestly believe that if given a residential programme — if offered to him — he will grab it with both hands.”

Judge Kelleher said: “Unfortunately, he has not done that in the past. And there are 11 new charges before the court today — seven for theft, two burglary, attempting to steal a vehicle and possessing drugs.

“The difficulty is that he is in and out of court and now has these 11 new charges.”