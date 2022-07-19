Man, 40s, arrested following assault of woman in Limerick city

A man in his 40s has been arrested and appeared in court this morning following the alleged assault of a woman in her 40s in Limerick city in the early hours of Monday morning.
Between 11.15pm on Sunday and 1.45am on Monday, the woman was "assaulted on a number of occasions on Parnell Street and Parnell Place in Limerick city" according to a garda spokesperson.
"She was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for her injuries," it was added.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault, in particular to those who were in the Colbert Station/Parnell Street/Parnell Place/Hyde Road/Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am, to come forward.
They are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.