Man, 40s, arrested following assault of woman in Limerick city

The man appeared in court this morning.
Man, 40s, arrested following assault of woman in Limerick city

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 16:10
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 40s has been arrested and appeared in court this morning following the alleged assault of a woman in her 40s in Limerick city in the early hours of Monday morning.

Between 11.15pm on Sunday and 1.45am on Monday, the woman was "assaulted on a number of occasions on Parnell Street and Parnell Place in Limerick city" according to a garda spokesperson.

"She was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for her injuries," it was added.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault, in particular to those who were in the Colbert Station/Parnell Street/Parnell Place/Hyde Road/Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am, to come forward. 

They are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

€1.5m worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare

More in this section

FILE PHOTO John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty case dismissed by High Court END State to pay fees for Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters' failed Covid-19 measures challenge
Ballyconnell stabbing Woman re-arrested as part of investigation into fatal assault in Wicklow
Funeral of David Byrne October hearing set for Cab case against Daniel Kinahan and Thomas Kavanagh
Stardust nightclub fire

Former Stardust manager bids to close off option of unlawful killing verdict to inquest jury

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 16, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 32
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices