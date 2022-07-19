Woman re-arrested as part of investigation into fatal assault in Wicklow

As part of ongoing investigations into the incident, Gardaí arrested a woman, aged in her 30s, for a second time.
Gardaí at the scene in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow, where a man died following an assault. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 14:12
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been re-arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal assault.

On February 10 this year, the body of a man aged in his 30s was found at a property in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh in Co Wicklow.

The man had been stabbed and passed away from his injuries.

She is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station where she can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Investigations are continuing.

READ NOW

Latest

