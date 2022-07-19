Woman re-arrested as part of investigation into fatal assault in Wicklow

A woman has been re-arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal assault.

On February 10 this year, the body of a man aged in his 30s was found at a property in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh in Co Wicklow.

The man had been stabbed and passed away from his injuries.

As part of ongoing investigations into the incident, Gardaí arrested a woman, aged in her 30s, for a second time.

She is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station where she can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Investigations are continuing.