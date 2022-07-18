Algerian man accused of sexually assaulting 'vulnerable' woman in Cork City 

A book of evidence was served on a 46-year-old man accused of approaching a young woman walking home alone in Cork City and sexually assaulting her twice.

An Arabic interpreter was sworn in so the evidence could be translated for the accused.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed service of the book of evidence on the accused man.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on October 24.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke applied to have free legal aid extended to pay for the translation of the book of evidence into Arabic. Judge Kelleher acceded to this application.

Detective Garda Kevin Hastings of the Divisional Protective Services Unit previously gave evidence in the case against Saadallah Ghoumrassi, who is from Algeria and living at temporary accommodation in Cork City.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted bail on condition the accused would keep a curfew to be home between 9pm and 8am, sign on three days a week at the Bridewell Garda Station, stay away from the area where the complainant lives, surrender his passport, abstain from intoxicants and provide his mobile phone number to gardaí.

Det Garda Hastings alleged that the 21-year-old woman was in a vulnerable condition as she walked home from the city centre after midnight on December 3, 2021.

“He approached her and attempted to interact with her. She rejected his conversation.

“She later fell on the ground and again he interacted with her. He picked her up and placed his hand in her groin area and her buttocks outside her clothes.

He then escorted her up the road and into a dark laneway where he pinned her against the wall, kissed her and cupped her breast outside her clothing again.

“It is alleged that this second sexual assault ceased when light from a passing car lit up the laneway.

“Given the nature of the evidence, it is believed by gardaí that he may come in contact with the injured party again.

“Gardaí have concerns he will abscond. He has no ties to the jurisdiction and he could commit further offences if granted bail.

“It is alleged he contacted this 21-year-old lone female and approached her in a calculated matter and sexually assaulted her on two occasions on her way home.

“She made a detailed statement of complaint. And there is extensive CCTV coverage of the areas,” Det Garda Hastings said.

It is alleged the accused is seen interacting with the young woman, who walks away and falls about 100m away, where he picks her up off the ground, and that he escorts her down a dark laneway a further 500m from there.

“It is a calculated approach to a lone, vulnerable female,” Det Garda Hastings testified.