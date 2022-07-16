Man charged after €50k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Gardaí from the Clontarf Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the area on Friday

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 19:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man and seized around €50,000 worth of drugs in Artane.

Gardaí from the Clontarf Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the area on Friday as part of Operation Tara investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in north Dublin.

During the search, gardaí seized cocaine and cannabis along with other drug preparation items.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Clontarf Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been released and is due to appear before Dublin District Court later this month where he will face charges in relation to the investigation.

The drugs will be sent for forensic analysis, and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

