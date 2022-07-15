Unwelcome customer 'intimidated' Cork store workers

A big man with an intimidating presence caused distress to staff at a city centre store by insisting he should be allowed in the shop and then returning to challenge them for making a complaint to gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “So on three occasions he was in that premises. The day before there was an issue and then twice on this day.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He has a social interaction problem.”

Sgt Pat Lyons said that on the morning of May 3, John Long went to the Spar on St Patrick’s Street.

He was told that he was not welcome at the premises arising out of his behaviour at the premises the previous day.

Sgt Lyons said that in effect there was a complaint to gardaí on May 3 about Long’s behaviour, he was arrested and questioned about the matter, and then later that afternoon he returned to challenge staff about the complaint they had made to gardaí.

Judge Kelleher said people were entitled to work without being subjected to that kind of intimidation.

In respect of two charges of engaging in threatening behaviour at the shop on the same day, he imposed two consecutive two-month jail terms.

John Long, who is in his late 30s, lives at hostel accommodation in Cork. He has 108 previous convictions, 37 of which are for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts there is no excuse for his conduct.”