Figures show 34 deaths in or after Garda custody last year

There were 34 fatal incidents last year in which people died either in or after Garda custody, figures show.

Information provided by Justice Minister Helen McEntee shows that a total of 228 fatal incidents of this kind have taken place over the past 15 years, between 2007 and 2021.

People Before Profit/Solidary TD, Paul Murphy asked a parliamentary question last March about deaths in Garda custody.

In a reply this week, Ms McEntee said the Garda Commissioner must refer to Gsoc “any matter that appears to the Garda Commissioner to indicate that the conduct of a member of An Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

Ms McEntee provided figures on “fatal incidents involving referrals under Section 102” every year since 2007, “either in or after Garda custody”.

They fluctuated, significantly in some years, from as high as 23 in 2011 to as low as seven in 2017, increasing to 15 in 2018, 16 in 2019, 20 in 2020, and 34 last year.

She said the Gsoc 2011 annual report gave details on the circumstances of the referrals. The figures include not just those in or after Garda custody, but also where there was contact or interaction with gardaí.

The breakdown shows: Deaths following Garda contact - 9 referrals; deaths in Garda custody – 6 referrals; deaths following release from Garda custody – 5; deaths, road traffic collision (pursuit) – 5; deaths, road traffic collision (other) – 2; deaths during restraint/arrest – 1; deaths (other) – 6

Figures 'concerning'

Mr Murphy said on Twitter that the figures were “extremely concerning”.

The Gsoc report provides details on the outcome of all Section 12 investigations completed in 2021.

Of the 25 cases, the bulk found no wrongdoing by a garda, with only one case resulting in a sanction. A breakdown shows: