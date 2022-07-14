Brothers plead guilty to unprovoked assaults on two men in Cork city

Two brothers have confessed to carrying out unprovoked assaults on two young men walking along Winthrop Street in Cork city.

Sentencing has been adjourned in the case against the two assailants so that victim impact statements can be prepared.

Garda Rose Jennings, who investigated the cases, said the assaults were completely unprovoked.

Jamie O'Brien, 21, and 19-year-old Michael John O’Brien, both of 16 Meadow Walk, The Meadows, Hollyhill, Cork, indicated that they were pleading guilty to the assaults.

Solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said Jamie O’Brien was present in court and pleading guilty to the assault on a man. 4

Donal Daly, solicitor, said Michael John O’Brien was not present but he was pleading guilty to assaulting another man.

Garda Jennings said the incident occurred at 10.45pm on September 19 when gardaí responded to a report of two assaults and met the two injured parties at the scene.

The two injured parties were out socialising with friends. Michael John O’Brien struck one man a blow that landed on the bridge of his nose.

Garda Jennings said: “It was completely unprovoked.”

Garda Jennings said Jamie O’Brien hit the second victim two strikes to the right side of his face and again the attack was unprovoked and came out of nowhere.

Judge Marian O’Leary said she would not sentence the accused until the victims were given the opportunity to prepare statements on the impact this had on them.

Judge O’Leary remanded Jamie O’Brien on bail until September 15 for that purpose.

The judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael John O’Brien because of his failure to appear in court.