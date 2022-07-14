Human rights body may join Patrick Quirke's appeal of ‘Mr Moonlight’ murder conviction

Patrick Quirke is serving a life sentence after being found guilty in 2019 of murdering the father of two, known as ‘Mr Moonlight’
Human rights body may join Patrick Quirke's appeal of ‘Mr Moonlight’ murder conviction

14/02/19 FILER Patrick Quirke's appeal considers two grounds of challenge. File pictire: Collins Courts

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 12:12
Ann O’Loughlin

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) might seek to be joined as a participant in the Supreme Court appeal of Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of DJ Bobby Ryan.

Quirke’s appeal, considering two grounds of challenge, has been set down for a one-day hearing on October 25 of this year.

When the case came before the court for case management on Thursday, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne was told IHREC had been in touch with the parties in relation to the case.

Michael Bowman SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said he understands IHREC may seek to be joined as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) to make legal submissions on one of the two issues the court has agreed to consider.

The court heard no final decision has been communicated by IHREC, and Ms Justice Dunne said the organisation would need to bring a motion if it wishes to enter the case.

The Supreme Court appeal focuses on the validity of the search warrant used in the murder investigation and the DPP’s discretion in calling expert witness in a trial.

Quirke (51), from Breanshamore, is serving a life sentence after being found guilty in 2019 of murdering the father of two, known as ‘Mr Moonlight’, at Fawnagowan in Co. Tipperary. A jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted him by a majority verdict of 10:2 after a 71-day trial.

Bobby Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011, after leaving his partner Mary Lowry’s house early that morning.
Bobby Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011, after leaving his partner Mary Lowry’s house early that morning.

He had denied murdering Mr Ryan (52), a part-time DJ going by the name ‘Mr Moonlight’, who went missing on June 3, 2011, after leaving his partner Mary Lowry’s house early that morning. His body was found nearly two years later in an underground run-off tank on a farm owned by Ms Lowry, which had been leased by Quirke.

It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry. It contended that he subsequently “staged” the discovery of Mr Ryan’s body after she tried to terminate his lease.

His appeal, containing 52 grounds, was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in November.

Read More

Patrick Quirke gets permission to appeal 'Mr Moonlight' murder conviction in Supreme Court

More in this section

Technology Stock Customers warned to be 'extra vigilant' due to new wave of scam texts
Man arrested in relation to almost €170k in PUP and online frauds Man arrested in relation to almost €170k in PUP and online frauds
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Young Corkman brought back from Amsterdam convicted of drug-dealing
murder#CourtsPlace: TipperaryPerson: Patrick QuirkePerson: Bobby RyanOrganisation: Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission
<p>Shane Murphy was a champion pitch and putt player. File photo</p>

Gardaí await post-mortem report in murder case of Carrigaline's Shane Murphy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

  • 13
  • 17
  • 22
  • 24
  • 29
  • 38
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices