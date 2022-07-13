Man arrested in relation to almost €170k in PUP and online frauds

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent claiming of Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The laundering of the proceeds of online frauds is also being investigated.

Approximately €49,500 is believed to have been stolen as a result of Pandemic Unemployment Payment fraud.

This money was paid into a number of different bank accounts which were set up using false identities.

Separately, an estimated €120,000 was stolen in an online fraud and was paid into the same bank accounts.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out a search in Swords, Co Dublin today.

During the course of the search, laptops, phones, documentation, a quantity of cash, and a car were seized.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested and is currently being detained at Swords garda station.

The investigation, undertaken as part of Operation Skein, was assisted by gardaí on secondment at the Department of Social Protection.

Investigations are ongoing.