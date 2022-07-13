Young Corkman brought back from Amsterdam convicted of drug-dealing

A young man brought back to Cork from Amsterdam on a European arrest warrant has been put on trial for drug-dealing in Bishopstown five years ago.

Kevin Tetteh, who is now 32, admitted that he had drugs for his own use but denied having them for sale or supply.

However, after hearing the evidence in the case Judge Marian O’Leary convicted him of having the drugs for sale or supply also. A sentence of three months was imposed but suspended on condition that he would keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of two years.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan said that the accused was living at Donscourt, Bishopstown, Cork, at the time of the offences back in 2017.

The investigation was sparked by an incident back in July 16, 2017, when Det. Sgt Duggan saw Tetteh on Woodbrook Road, Bishopstown. When Kevin Tetteh saw the detective he put something inside his trousers and ran away. He was found some time later with two mobile phones.

In a follow-up search under warrant at his home in Donscourt, a quantity of cannabis herb, a grinder and various drug paraphernalia were found. Cannabis found at the house had a street value of €930. He also had a small quantity of cocaine for his own use.

Judge O’Leary said she was convicting the accused of having cannabis for sale or supply in light of evidence that he had a weighing-scales, three phones and drug paraphernalia.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the defendant was on a different track now and was clear of drugs.