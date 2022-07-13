Man texted ex-partner to say he knew what she was wearing

A sentencing judge said it must have been very unnerving for a young woman to get texts and calls from her ex-partner when she arrived home at night saying he knew where she had been and what she had been wearing.

The young man, who had been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner, also threatened that he did not want to take her away from their child but that he would do so and rear the child himself.

The complainant said that she would not go anywhere without some member of her family because she was afraid she would encounter her ex-boyfriend.

The accused faced sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of breaching a protection order by calling and texting her and putting her in fear.

Addiction issues

Defence solicitor David Cowhey said the defendant should not have contacted her at all. He said the accused had addiction issues in the past and was on anti-anxiety medication.

He said the 24-year-old defendant was in full-time employment and had turned his life around very considerably since this occurred.

“There has been no contact with the injured party from the date of the incident,” Mr Cowhey said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said sentencing had been adjourned since earlier this year for the defendant to show that he would stay away from the injured party and that he had done so.

“I will not impose a custodial sentence but it is a serious matter and that has to be marked accordingly. I will impose a €500 fine. He has done what he said he would do (in terms of having no contact with the injured party),” the judge said.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the complainant told gardaí she had been out socialising with friends on September 4, 2021. Minutes after midnight when she came home there was a phone call from a number she did not recognise and she answered it.

She recognised the voice as being her ex-partner and he told her what she was wearing that night.

He said he would take her away and look after their child himself. She added: “He said it would kill him to do it but he would.” He phoned her several times and sent more texts up to 2.30am.