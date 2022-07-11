Two arrested in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson in Dublin

The 52-year-old was discovered at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, north Dublin, at about 3.30pm on May 10.
Lisa Thompson was discovered after a neighbour had become concerned for her safety and had alerted emergency services.

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 17:03
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí investigating the murder of Lisa Thompson earlier this year have arrested two people.

Ms Thompson suffered an extremely violent death in which she was stabbed some 11 times. 

She was found after a neighbour had become concerned for her safety and had alerted emergency services. Gardaí believe she may have been dead for a few days before she was discovered.

It is understood Ms Thompson's two children were staying with their father at the time.

Today, gardaí arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, in connection with the murder. The pair have been detained at separate Dublin Garda stations.

murderPlace: DublinPerson: Lisa Thompson
