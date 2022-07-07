Young man told Cork garda 'I am Muhammed Ali' in city centre disturbance, court told

The court also heard of two other public order incidents, one at a garda station and another at Cork Airport
Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 21:01
Liam Heylin

A young man causing a drunken disturbance in Cork city centre was required by a garda to give his identification details and he replied: “I am Muhammed Ali”. 

Sergeant Gearóid Davis described the background to three public order incidents – one in Cork city, another at a garda station and the third at Cork Airport – involving Adam Settini of Bellevue Crescent, Old Youghal Road, Mayfield.

In respect of the incident where Settini pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive as well as being drunk and a danger, it occurred on August 7, 2021. Garda Razvan Ghetau was on mountain bike patrol when Adam Settini was seen shouting at passers-by on St Patrick’s Street.

“He gestured aggressively. Adam Settini squared up to Garda Ghetau and was shouting words in a foreign language.

“Garda Ghetau asked for his name and address and date of birth. He refused to give his details. Adam Settini stated that his name was Muhammad Ali.” 

On July 27, 2021, around 3am, Garda Don McCarthy was on duty in the public office at Anglesea Street when a taxi driver came in with the 24-year-old who was intoxicated and abusive.

Two days earlier at Cork Airport he was arrested for being drunk and a danger to himself or others. Gardaí responded to a call to attend the airport. He was arrested for being drunk and a danger and was taken to Togher garda station.

Mental health

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said that contrary to the initial indication from the probation service, the young man was willing to be supervised. Mr Kelleher said the young man was in an out of psychiatric treatment and that this was compounded by alcohol addiction.

The defence solicitor said the defendant’s mental health had improved and that he now had an opportunity to travel to Germany to work with horses. Mr Kelleher said the accused was anxious to take up the opportunity.

“He was a very good Gaelic football player in Bandon when he was in school. Apparently, he is very talented.

“Around the time of these incidents there was a complete mental health breakdown and he was speaking gibberish,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed two €100 fines and said in respect of the threatening charge that he would put the accused on a 12-month probation bond.

#Courts#Mental HealthPlace: Cork
