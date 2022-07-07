Man who threatened to set fire to home of Cork man sent forward for trial

A book of evidence was served on a Dublin man for threatening to set fire to the home of a Carrigaline man.

Paul Drew, 37, who now lives at Newcastle Woods, The Avenue, Enfield, Co Meath, was charged with threatening to cause arson to the home of Anthony Heald at Maryville, Carrigaline Road, Douglas, Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed that the book of evidence had been served on the accused and he applied to have the case sent forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 24.

Judge Olann Kelleher gave the accused an alibi warning in respect of notices that have to be given to the State if witnesses are to be called in an alibi defence.

Garda Joseph Crowley previously gave evidence on the charge related to an alleged threat to burn down the home in Douglas on November 13, 2021.

The owner of the house said he was in fear of Paul Drew because of the alleged threat.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for Paul Drew, put it to the householder: “You say you are afraid of him but you are not. All you are afraid of is paying back the money you owe him. And you are utilising criminal law to get this man [Paul Drew] locked up.”

Householder, Anthony Heald denied this and said: “I just want to get him his money back. I don’t want to get him locked up.”

On the first day in court for this case, Judge Marie Keane asked the complainant, Mr Heald two questions: “Did you have business dealings with this gentleman?”

He replied: “Through an accountant, yes.”

The judge then asked: “You have invested money that he is the owner of?” He replied: “Yes.”

Judge Keane said the accused, Paul Drew, was entitled to the presumption of innocence but she said the charge was serious.

“The accused person allegedly went to the home of the injured party and made a threat to burn the place down, which is denied,” Judge Keane said.

Mr Drew is on bail where the conditions include a €500 bond and a €2,000 independent surety, half of which is to be lodged, surrendering his passport, having no contact with the complainant or his family and to stay out of Cork City and county, except to attend court.