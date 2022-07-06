Cork woman suffered 'vicious assault' on city centre bus

A woman’s vicious assault on another female on a Cork city bus resulted in her being jailed for nine months.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This was a vicious assault on a lady on the bus where her phone was taken. The defendant stole the phone to get some money. But this was a very vicious assault. It must have been a horrific experience for the young lady on the bus.”

As well as pleading guilty to the assault, Noreen Foley of no fixed address pleaded guilty to six separate theft charges arising out of other incidents.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the 34-year-old had an addiction to prescription medication and went on to obtain tablets illegitimately and abused them.

“She accepts she is guilty of all these offences. She apologises. She would have been in the throes of addiction.

“To the lady with the phone who was assaulted she wants me to pass on her apologies. I am asking you to structure a sentence to give her light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Kelleher said: “I appreciated she may have addictions but she cannot take the law into her own hands and steal from people trying to make a living in Cork.”

Background

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to them at Cork District Court.

“On September 17, 2021, while travelling on Bus Eireann at MacCurtain Street, Cork, she grabbed a Huawei phone and dragged it from the hand of the woman who owned it.

“The owner of the phone followed Noreen Foley to retrieve her phone.

“Ms Foley grabbed her by the hair and dragged her. This spilled out onto the street where she pushed her onto the pavement causing her to hit her head on the path.

“The defendant then hit this woman while she was on the ground.”

DPP direction

At this point in the evidence the judge questioned whether it was not a more serious assault with which the accused was charged.

Sgt Kelleher confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the defendant be prosecuted for a simple assault contrary to Section 2 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act rather than anything more serious.

Sgt Kelleher went on to describe other offences on different dates committed by Noreen Foley.

They included a recent incident at Tesco Express at Dennehy’s Cross on May 30 where Foley carried out a shoplifting incident with another woman and they took €160 worth of items without paying.

On December 6, 2019, at Dunnes Stores on St Patrick’s Street she stole €770 worth of clothing, wheeling the stolen property out of the store without offering payment. She was stopped outside the premises as she was getting into a car and the stolen property was recovered.

The same woman left Maxol on Douglas Road without paying for fuel, food, and flowers on November 1, 2019.

On September 7, 2019, she stole groceries at Moynihan’s store in Rathduff. In that case, she initially attempted to pay but the member of staff believed that what was offered was a counterfeit note.

Finally, on September 13 she stole €105 worth of items at the First Plus pharmacy in Tower.

Sgt John Kelleher said the accused had 35 previous convictions including 20 for theft.