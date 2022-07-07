Cork man admits burglary at Cork cafe and debit card fraud

A 35-year-old man signed a plea of guilty to 15 charges arising out of burglary at a Cork city cafe and using another person’s debit card without permission to make 13 different purchases around the city.
Detective Garda Patrick Russell arrested Stephen Keenan, of 22 St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, charged him, and brought him before Cork District Court.
Aoife Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused was signing a plea of guilty to all of the 15 charges against him.
They consisted of burglary at Costa Coffee on Emmet Place on March 11, possession of another person’s debit card without permission and 13 counts of its unauthorised use.
On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against Keenan forward for sentencing on October 24 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.