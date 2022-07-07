Cork man admits burglary at Cork cafe and debit card fraud

Accused signed guilty plea to 15 charges, which consisted of burglary at Costa Coffee on Emmet Place on March 11, possession of another person’s debit card without permission and 13 counts of its unauthorised use
Cork man admits burglary at Cork cafe and debit card fraud

Stephen Keenan, of 22 St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to burglary at Costa Coffee. File picture

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A 35-year-old man signed a plea of guilty to 15 charges arising out of burglary at a Cork city cafe and using another person’s debit card without permission to make 13 different purchases around the city.

Detective Garda Patrick Russell arrested Stephen Keenan, of 22 St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, charged him, and brought him before Cork District Court.

Aoife Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused was signing a plea of guilty to all of the 15 charges against him. 

They consisted of burglary at Costa Coffee on Emmet Place on March 11, possession of another person’s debit card without permission and 13 counts of its unauthorised use.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against Keenan forward for sentencing on October 24 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

More in this section

Cork woman suffered 'vicious assault' on city centre bus Cork woman suffered 'vicious assault' on city centre bus
Eir telecommunications outlet Eircom appeals way decision was made over access to its infrastructure 
Homeless Tipperary man jailed for threatening to urinate into Cork garda's hat Homeless Tipperary man jailed for threatening to urinate into Cork garda's hat
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital denies any wrongdoing or liability and said the medical staff provided care, assessment and management that was 'above a reasonable standard', to the complainant. File picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Man 'restricted in everything he does' sues hospital over alleged delay to treatment of spinal condition

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

  • 5
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 25
  • 35
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices