MMA fighter spared jail for assault on woman he was infatuated with

A professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter has received a suspended prison sentence for an assault on a woman.

John Redmond (38) had become infatuated with a woman who told him she didn't want to be in a relationship, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

The two had seen each other a few times but she had told Redmond she just wanted to be friends.

However, Redmond kept telling people the woman was his girlfriend and from time to time he would send her “a string of abusive text messages” when he was out.

Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, told the court that on All Ireland Day September 2, 2019, the victim went to Redmond's home to speak to him. Redmond came out and threw a bin at the woman, which didn't make contact with her.

He then pushed her down on the ground. When she got back up, he pushed her again and she fell against a wall and hit her head.

She told gardaí later that she was in a daze.

Her arm was bruised and she also had some cuts.

Redmond, of Applewood Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty on March 15 last to assault causing harm at his home on Applewood Avenue. He has some previous convictions, including unauthorised taking of a car in 2012.

Counsel for Redmond told the court that the defendant was out on bail on strict conditions by which he had abided. These included having no contact whatsoever with the victim.

Counsel said that his client had brought €5,000 to court to be forward to the victim as a token of remorse. A Garda witness told the court that the victim was willing to accept the money.

Redmond's counsel told the court alcohol played a part in many of his previous convictions and that he also had a history of using cocaine and other drugs.

He said at the time of the offence Redmond had “fallen off the wagon” and was drinking. He is ashamed of what he did and offers an absolute apology to the victim.

Counsel said his client is now in a new relationship and has a newborn baby and that he spends all his free time keeping fit for his career.

Judge Martin Nolan said this was a serious assault that had some long-term effects on the victim. He noted there was no incidents since this offence and suspended a prison term of 18 months on condition he keep the peace for that period, have no contact with the woman, and pay the €5,000 to the victim.