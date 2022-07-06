Increase in robberies and assaults in south inner-city Dublin

Dublin’s south inner city has seen a massive increase in robberies from people, and serious assaults, garda figures show.

The statistics reveal a substantial rise in violence in the Dublin South Central Division, particularly in the categories of robberies from the person — where violence or threat of violence is used — and both assaults causing harm and minor assaults.

The South Central Division covers the area of Dublin most frequented by tourists and travellers to the capital — stretching from Heuston Station to Trinity College, and from Temple Bar to St Stephen’s Green, and up to the Grand Canal.

The report of the Assistant Commissioner for Dublin shows that for January to June 2022, compared to the same period last year:

Robberies from the person jumped by 74% — from 66 to 114 — compared to an average across Dublin’s six divisions of +17%;

Assaults causing harm increased by 87% — from 119 to 223 — compared to a Dublin average of +16%;

Minor assaults soared by 96% — from 219 to 429 — compared to an average of +26%.

The figures show that other areas of serious crime have also increased in the South Central Division — with burglaries up 53% and aggravated burglaries (where violence or threat of violence is used) up 25%. Robberies of an institution — such as a bank or post office — are up 54% in the South Central Division.

Dublin North Central

Dublin’s North Central Division — which includes areas such as the North Quays and O’Connell Street and transport hubs such as Bus Aras and Connolly Station and the likes of Croke Park — has seen the biggest recorded increase in public order offences (+23%), compared to the average rise in Dublin of 3%.

According to the report, presented by the new Assistant Commissioner for Dublin, Angela Willis, to the Dublin Joint Policing Committee, the North Central Division is the only division recording an increase in drug supply offences (+2%), with the Dublin average down 21%.

Likewise, cases of possession of drugs for personal use rose 7% in the North Central Division, compared to a 29% drop across Dublin.

Experts point out that offences such as public order and drugs are also dependent on enforcement levels deployed by local gardaí.

The safety of Dublin’s inner city has sparked a national conversation in the media and on talk shows, and has been pressed by both local councillors and TDs, including at the Dublin City Council JPC.

Assistant Commissioner Anne Marie Cagney set up Operation Citizen in a bid to increase policing visibility in Dublin city centre and improve the atmosphere. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Last October, the previous Assistant Commissioner Anne Marie Cagney set up Operation Citizen in a bid to increase policing visibility in the city centre and improve the atmosphere.

The report said that over 3,500 incidents were recorded under this operation since January.

The report said that Operation Limmat was set up to try and tackle assaults, comprising high visibility policing and a “pro-arrest” and prosecution policy.