Woman with no mask spat at bus driver's screen when refused entry

A bus driver told a young woman she was not allowed on a bus in Cork city during Covid restrictions last year because she was refusing to wear a mask but she reacted by spitting at the driver’s protective screen.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to two incidents involving offences committed by Emma Wallace who was living at Cork Simon Community at the time.

“On February 9, 2021, gardaí received a report from a Bus Éireann bus driver alleging that a female attempted to get on the 215 bus to Blarney.

“She was not wearing a mask and the driver asked her to put one on. She refused to put on a mask.

“The driver explained that she would not be getting on the bus without a mask. He alleged that the female shouted at him, punched the protective screen and spat twice at him (hitting the screen with saliva).

The bus had to be taken out of action to be sterilised. The cost of the deep clean of the bus was €63.

“CCTV was downloaded and gardaí identified the female as Emma Wallace.

“Gardaí met with Emma Wallace on February 16, 2021, and in a cautioned memo of interview she admitted spitting at the bus driver,” Sgt Kelleher said.

On August 26 last year at the Q carpark at Kyrl’s Quay, Cork, gardaí suspected Emma Wallace may have been in possession of a control drug.

She had a small amount of heroin and admitted that she had it for her own use.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that while the matters were of concern the defendant had secured employment and gone on to a methadone treatment programme.

Mr Buttimer also said the young woman’s relationship with her family had stabilised since these incidents last year.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “On the one hand there is progress. On the other there are matters that would normally carry a custodial sentence.”

He said he would adjourn sentencing until November 14 and said she must co-operate with the probation service.

“If you continue the way you are going you will be spared jail.

“But if you don’t co-operate with the probation service, then all bets are off. It is up to you to co-operate,” the judge said.

The accused had several previous convictions including one for engaging in threatening behaviour and one for being intoxicated to such an extent that she was a danger to herself or others.