Acting the 'hard man' with garda in court leads to jail time

Acting the "hard man" with a member of an Garda Síochána in the courthouse at Anglesea Street in Cork has just resulted in a young man being jailed for four months.

Ruben Stillwell, 24, with an address at Old Youghal Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to two charges arising out of the incident on that day.

Solicitor, Pat Horan, stressed that the incident dated back two and a half years and that the accused had been doing much better with his life since that time.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the defendant’s previous convictions that he had two for obstructing police officers — the same offence he committed on the day of this case.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that at 2pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020, the defendant came into the public office at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

“He requested an emergency passport to be issued to him by the gardaí. It was explained to him that issuing passports is not the responsibility of gardaí,” Sgt Davis said.

“Garda Xiao Ma advised him to make that enquiry with the passport office or the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“At 2.20pm that day Garda Ma was at Cork District Court and met Ruben Stillwell in the hallway.

Cursed at garda

"He approached the guard and said, ‘You are a fucking liar. What’s your badge number?’.

“He then waved an age card application form. He was informed by the guard of his name and number but he continued cursing at Garda Ma.

“He then suddenly leaned forward towards Garda Ma, saying, “You fucking…’ And he trailed off without finishing the sentence.

“He refused to provide his name. He was then informed he was being arrested.

“Mr Stillwell said: ‘I’m not under arrest. You are not arresting me’. He also started making his way to the exit where he was restrained and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station," Sgt Davis said.

Mr Horan said there had been a remarkable improvement in the defendant’s behaviour since that time, particularly in the past year.

Judge Kelleher said: “He was doing the hard man trying to impress people who were present in the courthouse. And it is his third conviction for obstructing a police officer.”

The judge imposed a four-month jail term for the obstruction and a concurrent two-month term for engaging in threatening behaviour.