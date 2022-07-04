Brothers found guilty of raping younger cousin on Cork farm when in their early teens

Two farming brothers were found guilty on Monday of raping and sexually assaulting another younger boy who is their cousin when they were all teenagers in the 1990s.

The trial commenced before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring and a jury of 11 men and one woman more than two weeks ago at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork. However, in the course of the trial two of the jurors were unable to attend further and it ended up before a jury of 10.

They delivered unanimous guilty verdicts on a number of charges against the two men late on Monday afternoon, following eight hours and 39 minutes of deliberation which commenced at the end of last week.

The case was brought against the two brothers for raping and sexually assaulting a younger cousin when he was staying at their home.

The jury found one of them guilty of sexually assaulting his cousin once and raping him anally twice. They found his brother guilty of oral rape twice and three counts of sexual assault. There were two not guilty verdicts in respect of two sexual assault counts against one party.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring thanked the jurors, excused them from jury service for the next seven years and said the names of the parties were still under legal protection and they could not be named publicly.

Ray Boland, senior counsel, said all of the disputed events occurred in the 1990s when the complainant and the two defendants were in their early teens, the two accused being older than the victim.

Games

Mr Boland SC said: “They used to play a game in the living room of the house. They would take turns being the farmer and the cows. This was innocent at first. It occurred in the good room – the parlour. In the game a bull would enter the room and the bull would mount the cow. They might have seen this occurring on the farm.

“This became more sinister and sexualised. There was also a game of mammies and daddies. They would all be wearing T-shirts and underwear. (The defendants) touched his (complainant’s) penis and genitals and tried to kiss him.”

Mr Boland said in an outline at the commencement of the trial that the bull aspect of the game returned when one of the brothers put his private parts in his cousin’s anus. It was alleged that the other defendant put his private parts in the complaint’s mouth on two occasions, which would constitute oral rape.

Ms Justice Ring agreed to defence senior counsel applications by Alice Fawsitt and Elizabeth O’Connell to remand the two accused on continuing bail in order to attend to certain work-related matters on their farm in advance of sentencing.

The judge also explained to the jury that sentencing would not be complete until the autumn to allow time for the preparation of various reports, in particular a victim impact statement.

Sentencing at the Central Criminal Court was adjourned until October 7.