Drunk man jailed for head-butting and punching teenagers in daylight assault in Kinsale

Tourists should be able to enjoy the amenities of Kinsale without witnessing violent assaults, a sentencing judge said.

A Ballinspittle-based man pleaded guilty to head-butting a teenager in the middle of the afternoon in Kinsale and then assaulting the youth who came to his friend’s assistance.

Leo Hipwell of Church View, Ballinspittle, County Cork, was sentenced to two years and three months with the final 12 months suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a teenager on March 22 at Pier Road, Kinsale, by head-butting and punching him. He admitted assaulting another man by punching him.

Judge Helen Boyle noted that the assaults occurred in a busy tourist area in the course of an afternoon.

Garda Cormac Dillane said that on March 22 the 16-year-old victim arrived in Kinsale and met up with some friends. It was around 4pm and they decided to go to Dino’s on Pier Road for some food.

The 16-year-old passed Leo Hipwell who was sitting in a public seating area known as the fish shed and there was some exchange of words.

Garda Dillane said: “Mr Hipwell stood up and grabbed him by the hair and head-butted him in the face and broke his nose. A friend tried to assist the injured party by standing between him and Mr Hipwell. Mr Hipwell punched him in the face on the left cheek.

Mr Hipwell was extremely intoxicated. There was a large number of members of the public and tourists in the area.

"He was interviewed and shown CCTV. He admitted it was him but said he had no memory of it – he did not deny it. The attack was totally unprovoked and without warning. Each victim declined to make a victim impact statement.”

The accused had 25 previous convictions, none for assault. They were mainly for public order offences, thefts and criminal damage. Sinead Behan, defence barrister, said the accused had a background of anxiety, depression and ADHD.