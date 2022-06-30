Addict hid €18k of cannabis in a shed and Scrabble letters bag

Four-year term suspended as judge gives accused one final chance
The accused admitted addiction and had amassed a drug debt.

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 19:30
Liam Heylin

A young Cork man was hiding almost €18,000 worth of cannabis in a coal sack in a shed and a smaller quantity in a Scrabble letters bag in his flat.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan charged Steven O’Sullivan with having the illegal drug for sale or supply at his home at 135 Evergreen Road, Turner’s Cross, Cork, on November 30, 2020, at a time when the street value exceeded €13,000.

On conviction, this charge can carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances. The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to the crime.

The detective said that gardaí executed the warrant at the flat on Evergreen Road. The property consisted of a flat and small garden. In the garden they found a coal bag in a shed and there was a sealed bag of cannabis in the coal sack.

In the house they found 13 individual deals of cannabis in a Scrabble letters bag. There was €2,000 cash in a cigarette packet.

Det Garda O’Sullivan said the cannabis in the sack had a street value of €17,900, while the drugs in the Scrabble bag were worth €1,400.

“He returned to the house during the search. He admitted to supplying a close circle of friends (from the 13 deals) and holding the larger quantity for an unnamed person,” Det Garda O’Sullivan said.

Addiction

The 26-year-old said he began using cannabis in his teens and became addicted. Much later, he started to take cocaine. He also amassed a drug debt, defence barrister Sinead Behan said.

“He is not coming to Garda attention. He has taken responsibility for his actions,” Ms Behan said.

She said the young man had difficulties from his childhood but had good support.

Judge Sarah Berkeley said to Ms Behan when she was imposing sentence on her client: “When you asked for a non-custodial sentence I thought, no chance. And I changed my mind. He had a horrific past.

“He was holding the drugs and supplying friends.

“He has admitted addiction. He has been a cannabis and cocaine user. He has had to face many challenges in his life.

“But he has done everything that was asked of him. He has moved back home. I think this man deserves a final chance.” 

Judge Berkeley imposed a sentence of four years suspended for a period of four years.

