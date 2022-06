Gardaí in Dublin seized €325,000 worth of drugs during a search operation on Wednesday.

At around 3pm, Gardaí carried out a search of a residential property in Ashfield Court, Mulhuddart.

During the course of the search, 5kg of suspected cocaine, €3,575 in cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene in relation to this seizure.

He is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.