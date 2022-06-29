Revenue seize cannabis worth more than €900,000 in Dublin and Athlone

Revenue have seized herbal cannabis worth more than €900,000 today in Dublin and Athlone.

Detector dog Milo aided Revenue officers in discovering 39kgs of herbal cannabis, with a value of approximately €800,000 concealed in boxes containing food imports at Dublin port today.

Separately, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 5kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €107,000.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for an address in County Westmeath.

A spokesperson said: "Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

Detective dog Milo played a key role in the seizure

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of drugs.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," they added.