Revenue seize cannabis worth more than €900,000 in Dublin and Athlone

Detector dog Milo helped Revenue discover cannabis worth €800,000 in Dublin port today. 
Revenue seize cannabis worth more than €900,000 in Dublin and Athlone

Revenue seized herbal cannabis worth over €900,000 in Dublin and Athlone

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 18:39
Eimer McAuley

Revenue have seized herbal cannabis worth more than €900,000 today in Dublin and Athlone. 

Detector dog Milo aided Revenue officers in discovering 39kgs of herbal cannabis, with a value of approximately €800,000 concealed in boxes containing food imports at Dublin port today. 

Separately, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 5kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €107,000.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for an address in County Westmeath. 

A spokesperson said: "Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

Detective dog Milo played a key role in the seizure
Detective dog Milo played a key role in the seizure

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of drugs. 

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," they added. 

Read More

Drunken Corkman had 'very little memory' of trying to rob teenage girls with knife

More in this section

Prisoner Drunken Corkman had 'very little memory' of trying to rob teenage girls with knife
Panda Ex-refuse collector who claims he was injured in rubbish truck sues Panda Waste
Four Courts, Dublin Woman who was sexually assaulted by her uncle 'hundreds' of times awarded €170k
Revenue seize cannabis worth more than €900,000 in Dublin and Athlone

CAB target major Eastern European gang supplying cars to Irish crime groups

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices