Man responded to anonymous Snapchat offer to carry unknown package in 'idiotic' act

A young man who responded to an offer made to him anonymously through Snapchat to carry an unknown package on the promise of being paid €300 had acted "idiotically", the sentencing judge said.
Judge Sarah Berkely said anyone would draw the reasonable conclusion that the package would contain cash or drugs, even though the item in the bag was vacuum-packed in black plastic.
When 26-year-old Adi Florin Afedoaei of Slí An Aifreann, Athlone, Co Westmeath, was stopped on the M8 at The Hermitage, Glanmire, Co Cork, it turned out he was carrying a bundle of cash totalling €59,770.
He pleaded guilty to the money-laundering offence of carrying cash which was the proceeds of crime.
When questioned by gardaí, he said he knew what he was carrying was suspicious but did not know what it was.
Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said: “He had no idea of the magnitude of it. He admitted he engaged in a very reckless act. Questioned by gardaí he did not engage in any flim-flam about it and in short order he answered each and every question.”
Judge Berkeley said: “It is all very bizarre, foolish — idiotic actually.”
The judge imposed a three-year suspended sentence on the accused at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the money-laundering charge.