Garda chief to assist British probe into loyalist murder gang

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has directed the Garda commissioner to provide any relevant material to the high-level British police investigation into the notorious Glenanne Gang.

The murderous outfit linked to loyalist paramilitary group the UVF is estimated to have killed up to 120 people in the 1970s and is alleged to have operated with the collusion of British military intelligence and RUC Special Branch.

The network has been linked to atrocities such as the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings, which killed 33 people, and the 1975 Miami Showband Massacre, killing three people.

Ms McEntee has issued the directive – which is provided for under the Garda Síochána Act 2005 – following requests from the British police officer leading high-profile investigations into alleged collusion by British security forces in killings, rapes and torture during the Troubles.

The main strand is Operation Kenova, which is focusing on key IRA double-agent Stakeknife and his intelligence handlers.

A more recent offshoot of this investigation is Operation Denton, which is examining the actions of the Glenanne Gang and its links with security forces.

British police chief John Boutcher leads the probes and has sought access to information on the gang in garda security files.

Ms McEntee has intervened and ordered Commissioner Harris to co-operate “to the extent which the commissioner thinks appropriate” and hand over material of relevance.

She said they took the following into account in making the decision:

* The nature of the nature of the work of Operation Denton, which is reviewing the involvement of the Glenanne Gang in a series of murders committed in both Northern Ireland and Ireland during the 1970s;

* The desire of the Government, for the purposes of advancing peace and reconciliation, that the review be facilitated through the provision of information to it;

* The possession by An Garda Síochána of information which could be of assistance to the review and the desire of An Garda Síochána to cooperate with the review;

* The absence of another mechanism whereby An Garda Síochána could provide such information to the review

The minister said the decision to issue the directive under section 25 (1) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 was made with the approval of the Government.

She said: “[I] direct the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána to provide, as soon as practicable, to the review, any material relevant to the review in the possession of [gardaí] to the extent which the Commissioner considers appropriate having regard to the functions of [Gardaí] under section 7 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 and the independence [gardaí] in performing functions relating to the investigation of a specific offence or the prosecution of an offence.”

She said that “any necessary undertakings are to be agreed between the commissioner and the officer in overall command of Operation Denton”, including any agreement permitting disclosure and/or publication.