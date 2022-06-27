Man arrested in relation to arson attack on Dublin pub

Gardaí have made an arrest in relation to criminal damage at a pub in Dublin earlier this month.
On Friday, June 18, a firebomb was thrown in the Lough Inn in Loughlinstown.
Reports at the time said a man entered the premises and threw the petrol bomb at the bar counter before fleeing the scene.
Videos of the incident circulated on social media and showed panicked patrons in the busy pub rushing to the exits.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Today, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s in relation to the arson attack.
He is currently being detained at Shankill Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.