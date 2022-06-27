Woman to face trial for murder of man jump-starting his car

Father of seven was trying to jump-start his car in an estate in Kingswood, Dublin 24, when he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars, court heard
Christina Anderson, 39, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on November 28 this year.

Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 15:51
Paul Neilan

A trial date has been set for a woman accused of murdering a man who was trying to jump-start his car to go to work.

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson, 39, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on November 28 this year.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed Ms Anderson's trial date on Monday morning at the court.

Mr Justice McDermott said the case should return before him for case management and updates on reports on July 22.

Ms Anderson, of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 24, is charged with murdering Gareth Kelly, 39, who died from stab wounds following an incident at the estate on the morning of February 25, 2020.

The father of seven from Tallaght, who lived in Clondalkin, was trying to jump-start his car to go to work. He had stayed over with his partner in the estate in a small cul-de-sac.

At about 7am, he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars.

Ms Anderson was not present in the court for Monday's brief hearing. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

