Judge remands Joshua Allen in custody in relation to two drugs cases

Joshua Allen was remanded in custody on Monday until Friday, July 1, in relation to two drugs cases.

In the most recent case, the 22-year-old is appealing a two-month sentence for having cocaine. The older case is a cannabis supply suspended sentence which may be reactivated.

Judge Sarah Berkeley heard evidence in respect of both cases today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. “I remand him in custody to Friday and I will deal with the matter then,” Judge Berkely said.

As well as the two cases, the judge was concerned about two cases that are pending in relation to suspected drug-driving, in particular, one alleged incident in Dungarvan as recently as one month ago.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said the young man strenuously denied both drug-driving matters, stressing that they were not even before the court. He said the young man had turned his life around through work and sport and was training in Mixed Martial Arts five to six times a week.

21-year-old Joshua Allen of Ballynamona in Shanagary, County Cork, is appealing his sentence for having €280 worth of cocaine in July 2020 at the Pontoon, Midleton, County Cork.

Originally in the circuit court, he was sentenced to 30 months with half of it suspended for arranging postage of €22,000 worth of cannabis to himself.

The re-entry of the sentence in respect of the suspended portion was triggered by the new sentence of two months imposed on him for having a small quantity of cocaine since his release from jail Back in March 2020.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence with the second half of it suspended and backdated to November 8, 2019, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

In respect of the circuit court matter, a controlled delivery was made at 4.30pm on August 30, 2018, to Joshua Allen, at Ballymaloe cookery school, Shanagarry, County Cork, and he pleaded guilty to having it for sale or supply.

In effect, Mr O’Sullivan said that he was urging the court to have a non-custodial outcome in all matters – to suspend the two months and not reactivate the 15 months.