Waterford man jailed for masturbating near two girls

The inspector said the girls later reported to Dungarvan Garda Station that a man sitting "10 to 15 feet" from them had been masturbating. Picture: iStock

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 09:55
Christy Parker

A man who masturbated in proximity to two girls, close to Waterford greenway, has been given a four-month prison term.

Fergal Fraher (46), of Tallowcoolbeg, Ballinacourty, Dungarvan, pleaded guilty to the breach of section 45 (2) of Criminal Law (Sexual offences) Act 2017, at Dungarvan District Court.

Inspector Stephen Murphy told the court that at 5.40pm on March 28, two females had been sitting in a dining area outside the Railway Cottage café, near Clonea.

The inspector said the girls later reported to Dungarvan Garda Station that a man sitting "10 to 15 feet" from them had been masturbating.

One of the girls had recorded the incident on her phone and showed it to gardaí, who later confirmed that evidence with CCTV footage.

Insp Murphy said the defendant's penis was at no time exposed, "but both females were in no doubt as to what the male was doing".

The inspector said Fraher had 78 previous convictions, predominantly for public-order and motoring offences, but also one for a "similar-type" incident in July 2010.

Solicitor for the defendant, Niall King, said Fraher was awaiting a GP appointment to seek medical advice  for his behaviour.

He added that Fraher's parents were willing to supervise their son from there on.

Judge Brian O'Shea described the incident as "at the upper end" in the range of such offences, with a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment in the circuit court and six months in the district court.

He said the offence was "aggravated" by the previous conviction for a similar type offence and because "harm was caused directly to two women", as was apparent in their victim-impact statements.

Noting the guilty plea and "other matters mentioned by Mr King", he considered four months in prison  appropriate.

